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Home  » News » Mahesh Joshi Arrested In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: All You Need To Know

Mahesh Joshi Arrested In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: All You Need To Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 17:18 IST

Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi has been arrested in connection with a massive Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, sparking investigations into corruption and misuse of power.

Key Points

  • Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi arrested in connection with the Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam.
  • Joshi is accused of misusing his position as the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister and accepting bribes for tenders.
  • The ACB investigation revealed that firms secured tenders worth approximately Rs 960 crore using forged completion certificates.
  • Several others, including retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal and PHED engineers, have also been arrested in connection with the JJM scam.
  • Joshi claims innocence and alleges the ACB's actions are 'cruel', especially given the timing on his wedding anniversary.

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested former minister Mahesh Joshi from his Jaipur residence in connection with the alleged Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam, officials said.

The arrest was made a month after retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal was apprehended.

 

Joshi, who was the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister during the former Congress government, was produced before a court where he was remanded to police custody till May 11.

Details of Mahesh Joshi's Arrest and Allegations

Joshi was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in April 2025 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam. He remained in jail for around seven months before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in December.

ACB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached Joshi's residence in San Colony near Jaipur Railway Station early around 5 am and detained him in connection with the probe into the JJM scan, an ACB spokesperson said.

He was later brought to the ACB office and was placed under arrest.

While being taken to the courtroom, Joshi told reporters that the ACB did not serve him any notice and reached his residence early in the morning.

Joshi's Defence and Claims of Innocence

Joshi said that he was innocent and termed the ACB's action against him "cruel".

"Nothing can be more cruel than this. I am innocent. Today is my wedding anniversary, and this is how the government pays tribute to my (deceased) wife," Joshi said.

Joshi's wife, Kaushal, had passed away last year, four days after he was arrested by the ED.

"Truth may be challenged, but never be defeated," Joshi said.

He, however, declined to comment on the case in detail, adding, "All I can say is that I am innocent."

Investigation Findings and Further Arrests

According to the ACB, Joshi is accused of misusing his position as the then PHED minister and accepting bribes in exchange for tenders.

The ACB registered an FIR against the former minister and others in late 2024.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the investigation by the SIT revealed that two firms secured tenders worth around Rs 960 crore by submitting forged completion certificates, purportedly issued by the IRCON International Ltd.

According to the ACB, Joshi, along with former additional chief secretary of PHED Subodh Agarwal, engineers, contractors and private individuals, conspired to facilitate the award of tenders through fraudulent means and caused huge financial loss to the state exchequer.

Apart from Joshi, as many as 11 accused, including retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, serving and retired PHED engineers, have already been arrested in the case.

Ongoing Efforts to Apprehend Remaining Suspects

Three other accused, former superintending engineer Mukesh Goyal, former executive engineer Jitendra Sharma and one Sanjeev Gupta, are absconding.

Permanent arrest warrants have already been issued against them, and proceedings are underway to declare them proclaimed offenders, officials said.

The ACB said five other accused have received protection from arrest from the Rajasthan High Court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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