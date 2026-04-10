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Home  » News » Subodh Agarwal in Police Custody Over Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption Allegations

Subodh Agarwal in Police Custody Over Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 21:15 IST

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Former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been remanded to police custody amid allegations of a multi-crore scam within the Jal Jeevan Mission, sparking a major corruption investigation.

Key Points

  • Former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been remanded to police custody for three days in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating the multi-crore JJM scam, alleging corruption in the tender process.
  • Agarwal claims he is cooperating with the investigation and denies surrendering to authorities.
  • Eleven people have been arrested in the JJM corruption case, with three still at large.

A court here on Friday sent former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal to a three-day police remand in connection with the alleged multi-crore Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam, officials said.

"The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had sought five days' custody, but the court granted three days' remand," defence counsel Amit Singh told reporters.

 

Speaking to reporters before being produced in court, Agarwal denied surrendering, saying he had come on his own to cooperate with the investigation.

"I have neither surrendered nor have I been brought. I have come of my own will to cooperate. I have faith in justice Satyamev Jayate," he said.

Defence counsel Amit Singh said the court granted three-day police custody, and Agarwal will be produced again on April 13.

The ACB arrested the retired IAS officer in New Delhi on Thursday.

A total of eleven people have been arrested in the JJM corruption case so far, while three are still evading arrest.

Details of the Alleged Corruption

Preliminary investigation revealed that firms -- Ganpati Tubewells and Shyam Tubewells -- submitted fake certificates in the tender process, and the accused officials allegedly took no strong action despite knowing about it.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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