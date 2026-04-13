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Home  » News » Subodh Agarwal Faces Further Questioning in Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption Probe

Subodh Agarwal Faces Further Questioning in Jal Jeevan Mission Corruption Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 14:08 IST

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Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been remanded to police custody as investigations continue into the Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam involving alleged corruption and forged documents.

Key Points

  • Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been remanded in connection with the Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating alleged corruption involving forged completion certificates for securing tenders.
  • Agarwal was the additional chief secretary of the public health engineering department when the alleged scam occurred.
  • The ACB has arrested multiple individuals, including senior engineers, retired officials, and contractors, in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, was produced before an ACB court on Monday, which sent him to two days' police remand.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had sought a three-day remand for further questioning in the matter, but the court granted two days' custody.

 

The order was passed by the ACB Court-1.

A team from the ACB arrested Agarwal on Thursday in connection with the multi-crore Jal Jeevan Mission corruption case.

He was sent to a three-day police remand on Friday. On completion of the remand period, the ACB produced him in court.

Allegations Against Agarwal

Agarwal was serving as the additional chief secretary of the public health engineering department when the alleged scam took place.

Some firms had allegedly secured tenders by submitting forged completion certificates in connivance with officers. Last month, the ACB arrested nine persons, including senior engineers and retired officials, in connection with the scam. Earlier, the ACB had arrested contractors.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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