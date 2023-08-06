Jaipur mayor suspended after husband's arrest in bribery case

The Rajasthan government has suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar following her husband's arrest in a bribery case related to the issuance of land deeds, a development she termed a 'political conspiracy' against her and her family.

The order was issued late Saturday night by the state's local self government department.

The Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation has a Congress board.

Mayor's husband Sushil Gurjar and two alleged middlemen -- Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey -- were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday night for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in lieu of issuing a land lease.

Later, a search at Gurjar's home led to the recovery of Rs 40 lakh in cash and the file of the lease. Also, Rs 8 lakh cash was recovered from Narayan Singh's house, officials said.

In the suspension order, Local Self Government Department Director and Special Secretary Hridesh Kumar Sharma said the mayor is suspended from her post till the investigation completes as her prima facie involvement in the case is suspected.

Talking to reporters, Mayor Munesh Gurjar said, "It is a political conspiracy against me and my family. Those who have done conspiracy will be trapped one or other day. I have full faith in judiciary."

State Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, who met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot late Saturday night and also on Sunday, "This decision of the Rajasthan government is a welcome step. Any person who commits corruption, similar strict action should be taken against him."

"Both of them (the mayor and her husband) did not think about the image of the party and its leader. There can be no greater sin," he said.

"I want the recording done by the ACB to be made public. So that the general public also knows how these people were indulging in corruption."

"We made a Congress mayor for the welfare of the people not for corruption and theft," he said.

Adarsh Nagar Congress MLA Rafiq Khan said the Rajasthan government is working on the policy of zero tolerance for corruption.

"Within 24 hours, the government has suspended the mayor."

"It is clear from this that whoever indulges in corruption in Rajasthan will face strictest action no matter how big he is," he said.