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Home  » News » Court Orders Judicial Custody for Retired IAS Officer in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Court Orders Judicial Custody for Retired IAS Officer in Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 15, 2026 14:39 IST

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Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been remanded to judicial custody in Jaipur amidst allegations of a Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, raising serious questions about corruption in government projects.

Key Points

  • Retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam.
  • Agarwal was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on April 10 and presented in court after his police custody ended.
  • Agarwal's lawyer claims that most of the tenders under scrutiny relate to his predecessor's tenure and warrant investigation.
  • The ACB has previously arrested nine individuals, including engineers and retired officials, in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

A court here on Wednesday sent retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, who was arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam, to 14-day judicial custody.

Agarwal was arrested on April 10 and was under police custody. Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) produced him before an ACB court on completion of the remand period.

 

The court rejected ACB's request for police custody and remanded Agarwal to judicial custody.

Talking to reporters outside the court, Agarwal's laweyer Vedant Sharma claimed that four tenders came during Agarwal's tenure while 33 tenders were related to the tenure of his predecessor and should be investigated.

A team from the ACB arrested Agarwal on Thursday last week in connection with the case.

Some firms had allegedly secured tenders by submitting forged completion certificates in connivance with officers.

Last month, the ACB arrested nine persons, including senior engineers and retired officials, in connection with the scam. Earlier, the ACB had arrested contractors.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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