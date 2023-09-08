News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-PMs, some Oppn CMs not to attend Prez's G20 dinner

Ex-PMs, some Oppn CMs not to attend Prez's G20 dinner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 08, 2023 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda will not attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for world leaders on Saturday due to 'health reasons'.

IMAGE: An inside view of the International Media Centre as it stands ready for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Sources said former prime ministers and Chief ministers, including opposition-ruled states among others, have been invited to the gala dinner.

Both Singh and Deve Gowda have conveyed to the central government about their inability to attend the dinner. "I wish the G20 summit a grand success", Gowda said on X.

 

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has confirmed their presence at the event.

According to sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are also likely to attend the G20 dinner.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is also coming to the national capital on September 9 to attend the President's dinner, his close aides confirmed.

There are also reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may also attend the dinner.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition, who is equivalent to a Union minister rank and holds a constitutional position, has not been invited to the dinner.

Asked about Kharge not being invited to the G20 dinner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition, it tells you something."

"It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60 percent of India's population. And it's something that people should think about. Why do they feel the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that," he told reporters in Brussels when asked about it.

Banerjee will be travelling to New Delhi on Friday afternoon to attend the G20 dinner, officials said and added that during her stay in the national capital, she will also meet leaders of different political parties.

However, chief ministers of Congress-ruled states of Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are unlikely to be present.

There was no confirmation available about Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's presence at the dinner.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is also not attending the President's G20 dinner, sources close to him said.

President Murmu will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
G20 Summit: The biggest challenge India faces is...
G20 Summit: The biggest challenge India faces is...
G20: From Aadhaar to UPI, 'Digital India' on display
G20: From Aadhaar to UPI, 'Digital India' on display
Traffic curbs kick in as Delhi welcomes G20 leaders
Traffic curbs kick in as Delhi welcomes G20 leaders
Asia Cup: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in must-win tie
Asia Cup: Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in must-win tie
'I am an Asha Bhosle discovery'
'I am an Asha Bhosle discovery'
Delhi: Tibetans protest Chinese participation in G20
Delhi: Tibetans protest Chinese participation in G20
ASI gets 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey
ASI gets 8 more weeks to complete Gyanvapi survey
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi Is Decked Up Like A Bride

Delhi Is Decked Up Like A Bride

Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner, Rahul says...

Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner, Rahul says...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances