Rediff.com  » News » Delhi Is Decked Up Like A Bride

Delhi Is Decked Up Like A Bride

By REDIFF NEWS
September 08, 2023 14:27 IST
New Delhi is illuminated like a shaadi mandap awaiting the arrival of the G20 baraat this weekend.

 

 

IMAGE: Thr illuminated Bharat Mandapam, venue for the G20 Summit. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another view of the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Flags of G20 nations outside the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel posted near the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The G20 leaders will meet at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A couple takes a selfie outside the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of Kartavya Path. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Police personnel patrol Kartavya Path. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The magnificent Qutub Minar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The National Gallery of Modern Art. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security tightened outside Vayu Bhavan, the Indian Air Force headquarters. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Vikas Minar illuminated in tri-colour. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security is tight in the capital's Lutyens Zone, where the G20 leaders will travel from the hotels to summit venues. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An installation on a skywalk on the route that leaders will take to summit venues. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Why Were Flights On G20 Days Cancelled Last Minute?
What G20 Leaders' Spouses Can Expect
G20 leaders to get a taste of Indian street food
HP's Kinnaur cut off from Shimla after major landslide
Jawan Makes Box Office History
'My 12 YO is disobedient, doesn't study'
G20: From Aadhaar to UPI, 'Digital India' on display
G20 Summit: Time For India To Raise Stature

G20 Summit: 'We can only hope for the best'

