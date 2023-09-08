Delhi Is Decked Up Like A Bride

New Delhi is illuminated like a shaadi mandap awaiting the arrival of the G20 baraat this weekend.

IMAGE: Thr illuminated Bharat Mandapam, venue for the G20 Summit. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Another view of the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Flags of G20 nations outside the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel posted near the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: The G20 leaders will meet at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A couple takes a selfie outside the Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of Kartavya Path. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel patrol Kartavya Path. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The magnificent Qutub Minar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The National Gallery of Modern Art. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security tightened outside Vayu Bhavan, the Indian Air Force headquarters. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Vikas Minar illuminated in tri-colour. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security is tight in the capital's Lutyens Zone, where the G20 leaders will travel from the hotels to summit venues. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An installation on a skywalk on the route that leaders will take to summit venues. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com