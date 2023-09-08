News
Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner, Rahul says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 08, 2023 15:53 IST
Congress chief and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited to the G20 gala dinner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and accused the government that it doesn't value the leaders of 60 per cent of India's population.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit of world leaders.

Interacting with the media at Brussels Press Club in Brussels, Gandhi said the government's action tells about its thinking.

 

"It tells you it tells you something," Gandhi said in response to a question.

"They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition (Kharge). It tells you it tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the leader of 60% of India's population," he said.

"It is something that people should think about why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that," he said.

Gandhi is currently on a three-nation European tour to Belgium, France and Norway.

He held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in Brussels on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
