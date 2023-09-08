Stringent traffic curbs kick in as Delhi welcomes G20 leaders

As stringent traffic regulations came into force in New Delhi district in view of the G20 Summit, the area on Friday wore a deserted look with empty roads and even key landmarks were without visitors.

IMAGE: A view of Kartavya Path ahead of G20 Summit, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

New Delhi was heavily barricaded with police checking vehicles and IDs of those entering the area around the summit venue and hotels where the delegates will be staying.

At the exit point of Patel Chowk metro station, which is close to some of the hotels accommodating the delegates, commuters' IDs were being checked. Those who were not bonafide residents of the area or could not provide any valid reason for their presence in the area, were asked to return.

The Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi, which is thronged by devotees, was also empty. The Connaught Place market and other markets were shut owing to the security arrangements for the summit.

Rita Kumar, a media professional, said, "I drove from Noida Extension to New Delhi for some work. Usually, it would have taken me over an hour to reach the area since there is traffic, but (today) I reached in 40 minutes since the roads were empty. There was checking but no inconvenience."

Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in New Delhi on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located, officials said.

New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I from Friday 5 am till Sunday 11.59 pm because of the summit.

Police have urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking.

The movement of vehicles is being regulated in the district but ambulances, locals and tourists staying in the area are being permitted to travel by presenting proper identification documents, the police said.

The Delhi Metro started its services from 4 am from the terminal stations on all lines of the network on Friday and the same will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials said over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police have been deployed to keep a hawk-eye vigil during the summit.

In an advisory issued on August 25, the Delhi Traffic Police listed out restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles, buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis. It urged people to use metro services as much as possible due to regulated traffic movement.

Police have advised people to use the navigation app 'Mapmyindia' to get around the city till the restrictions are in place.

The essential services such as postal and medical services, and sample collections by pathological labs are being allowed throughout Delhi.

The entire area inside the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) has been designated as a "regulated zone". This means that only bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, emergency vehicles, and those travelling to the airport, Old Delhi and New Delhi Railway Stations will be allowed to ply on the road network beyond the Ring Road towards New Delhi district.

The vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering and waste management for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in New Delhi district will also be allowed after verification.

Nearly 16 roads and junctions will be treated as "Controlled Zone II" till 2 pm on Sunday. These include W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (till Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Delhi Gate, among others.

The police has requested people to avoid travelling to places within the "regulated" and "controlled zones". It has listed alternative routes to take in case travel is unavoidable.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said parking facilities at the Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 till September 11 noon.

According to the police, metro services shall remain operational at all stations except the Supreme Court station, where boarding and deboarding will not be permitted from 5 am on September 9 till 11 pm on September 10.

All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System will not be allowed to ply on the Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel from September 8 midnight till 11.59 pm on September 10.

Interstate buses coming through the Ghazipur Border are terminating at ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, while those from the Apsara Border, Chilla Border, Badarpur Border, Tikei Border and Singhu border will terminate at ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk and Mukarba Chowk, respectively.

The Delhi Police has advised people to follow real-time traffic updates on the 'G-20 Virtual Help Desk' for route suggestions for commuting to and from the airport, railway stations or bus terminals.

The G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is set to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.