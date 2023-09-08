G20: From Aadhaar to UPI, 'Digital India' on display

A number of exhibitions at the Bharat Mandapam, the convention centre which will host key G20 summit meetings, will showcase India's technological prowess and innovation, and offer a multitude of unique experiences to the visitors.

IMAGE: Glimpses of Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 'Culture Corridor -- G20 Digital Museum' will represent and celebrate the shared heritage of G20 members and invitee countries, sources said, adding it will incorporate iconic and notable cultural objects and heritage of the participating countries and nine invitee nations.

This corridor will serve as a powerful platform for promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural expressions, for knowledge sharing, inclusivity, and equality, and for fostering a sense of shared identity, they said.

The 'Digital India Experience Zone', being set up in hall 4 and 14, will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology being implemented by India.

It will provide key insights into the crucial initiatives of Digital India programme and highlight initiatives like Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC, Ask GITA, they said.

Ask GITA (Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation, and Action) combines the ancient wisdom of Bhagavad Gita with cutting-edge AI technology, they noted.

The zone will also include MyGov, CoWIN, UMANG, JanDhan, e-NAM, GSTN, FastTag and other such initiatives of the government.

The 'RBI's Innovation Pavilion' will display cutting-edge financial technologies at the G20 Summit, showcasing their potential to revolutionise the financial landscape.

It will include products demonstrating unique facets of India's innovation in the financial sector.

These include Central Bank Digital Currency, Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit, using technology to provide loan in digitised paperless manner, and Unique Payment System products such as UPI One World, Rupay on the GO and cross border bill payment through Bharat Bill payments.

The UPI One World is designed for inbound foreign travellers who do not have bank accounts in India.

Foreign nationals can open a prepaid payment instrument linked to UPI to experience hassle-free and secure payments during their stay in India, sources said.

Delegates after getting the UPI One World will have it prefunded with Rs 2,000, which they can utilise as they desire.

At the 'Crafts Bazaar' being set up in hall 3 at Bharat Mandapam, visitors will be showcased handicraft products from different parts of India with a focus on 'One District One Product' and GI-tagged items.

It will offer delegates a unique opportunity to purchase locally sourced products.

Sources said around 30 states and UTs as well as central agencies like Khadi Village and Industries Commission, and TRIFED will be participating in the Crafts Bazaar.

Showcasing the skills and exquisite workmanship of artisans, special live demonstrations by master craftsmen have also been planned, they said.