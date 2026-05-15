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Why Ex-Bengal Minister Appeared Before ED After Skipping Summons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 13:08 IST

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Former West Bengal minister Rathin Ghosh finally appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the civic recruitment scam case after repeatedly ignoring previous summons.

Key Points

  • Former West Bengal minister Rathin Ghosh appeared before the ED in connection with the civic recruitment scam.
  • Ghosh had previously skipped five summons from the Enforcement Directorate citing political engagements.
  • The ED is investigating allegations of recruitment in civic bodies in exchange for money.
  • Former fire services minister Sujit Bose was recently arrested by the ED in connection with the same case.

Former West Bengal food minister Rathin Ghosh on Friday appeared before the ED in connection with the alleged civic recruitment scam case after skipping summons on five earlier occasions.

Ghosh reached the ED office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10 am and said he was unaware of the reason behind the summons.

 

"I do not know why I have been called. I will know once I go inside," he told reporters before entering the office.

ED Summons and Political Engagements

During the election period, the central agency had summoned him five times, but he did not appear, citing political engagements and campaign-related commitments.

ED officials are expected to question him in connection with the ongoing probe into allegations of recruitment in civic bodies in exchange for money.

Arrest of Sujit Bose

The development comes days after former fire services minister Sujit Bose was arrested by the ED in the same case following prolonged questioning.

Bose had also received multiple ED summonses from April 6 onwards, including during the Assembly election period.

He had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking time, citing his involvement in election campaigning.

After the elections, Bose appeared before ED investigators on May 1 and May 11, the day he was arrested.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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