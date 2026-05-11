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Why Was TMC's Sujit Bose Summoned By The ED?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 15:12 IST

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Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose faces questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged municipality recruitment scam, marking another development in the ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose appeared before the ED regarding a municipality recruitment scam.
  • The ED has previously summoned Sujit Bose in connection with alleged recruitment irregularities.
  • Sujit Bose sought exemption from appearing before the ED during the West Bengal Assembly elections.
  • The ED has searched establishments owned by Sujit Bose and his son, reportedly recovering incriminating documents.

Former West Bengal minister and TMC leader Sujit Bose appeared before the ED on Monday in connection with the alleged municipality recruitment scam, an official said.

Bose reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10.30 am, accompanied by his son Samudra Bose.

 

ED's Ongoing Investigation

This is not the first time the central agency has summoned Bose in connection with the probe into alleged recruitment irregularities at the South Dum Dum municipality.

According to sources, Bose received multiple ED notices during the West Bengal Assembly election period, including one on April 6, the day nomination papers were filed.

Bose's Previous Attempts to Avoid Summons

He had then moved the Calcutta High Court seeking exemption from appearance, citing election campaign commitments.

After the polls, Bose appeared before ED investigators at the CGO Complex on May 1.

Searches and Recovered Documents

The agency twice searched establishments owned by Bose and his son in connection with the alleged scam.

Investigators have claimed that they recovered incriminating documents during the search operations.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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