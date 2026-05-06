Bengal Ministers Skip ED Summons In Recruitment Scam

Two West Bengal ministers under the ED scanner for a recruitment scam avoided their scheduled appearance, citing health issues and post-election responsibilities, intensifying scrutiny of the ongoing investigation.

Key Points Two West Bengal ministers, Sujit Bose and Rathin Ghosh, skipped their scheduled ED appearance in a recruitment scam case.

Rathin Ghosh cited a leg injury as the reason for his inability to appear before the ED.

Sujit Bose stated he was attending to party workers affected by post-poll violence and requested more time.

Both ministers had previously sought extensions due to election-related activities.

The ED will communicate fresh dates for their appearance in due course.

Two outgoing West Bengal ministers under the ED scanner in a recruitment scam case skipped their scheduled appearance before the central agency on Wednesday, citing separate reasons and seeking more time, officials said.

Ministers Cite Reasons For Absence

An ED official said the two Trinamool Congress leaders -- Sujit Bose and Rathin Ghosh -- expressed their inability to depose before sleuths at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake near the city.

Ghosh, in a letter to the agency, said he had sustained a leg injury after slipping in a washroom and had been advised around 10 days of rest by doctors, making it difficult for him to move, the official said.

Bose, in his communication to the ED, said he was busy attending to party workers affected by post-poll violence and sought more time to depose before the investigating agency.

Previous Summons And Interrogations

While Bose had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls seeking re-election, Ghosh had won.

Both had earlier sought time from the ED, citing engagement in election-related activities.

Following the conclusion of the electoral process, they were asked to appear at the agency's office two days after the declaration of results.

As per court directions, Bose appeared before the ED on May 1 and was questioned for nearly nine hours.

After the interrogation, he said he had appeared as a witness and maintained that he had conducted his business in a fair and transparent manner and had not committed any wrongdoing.

He had assured the agency that he would comply with future summons, but requested that he not be harassed.

Ghosh was first questioned by the ED in October 2023 in connection with the same case, and searches were also conducted at his residence.

The ED official said fresh dates for their appearance will be communicated in due course.

The ED official said fresh dates for their appearance will be communicated in due course.