Sujit Bose Arrested In Bengal Recruitment Scam Case

Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case tied to a municipality recruitment scam.

Key Points Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose arrested by Enforcement Directorate.

The arrest is linked to a money laundering case.

The case involves an alleged municipality recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Sujit Bose was questioned for a day before being taken into custody.

The ED had previously raided Bose's premises in October 2025.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Sujit Bose in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged municipality recruitment scam in the state, officials said.

The central agency took Sujit Bose (63) into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after his day-long questioning at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake, they said.

Details of Sujit Bose's Arrest

Accompanied by his son Samudra Bose, the Trinammol leader reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at around 10.30 am.

A three-time sitting MLA from Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose lost the recent Assembly elections against the BJP's Sharadwat Mukherjee by a margin of more than 37,000 votes.

Background of the Recruitment Scam

The ED had raided the premises of the former fire and emergency services minister in October 2025.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of labourers, sweepers, clerks, peons, ambulance attendants, pump operators, helpers, sanitary assistants and drivers, etc., at several municipalities in the state, including South Dum Dum.