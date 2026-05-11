HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Sujit Bose Arrested In Bengal Recruitment Scam Case

Sujit Bose Arrested In Bengal Recruitment Scam Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 21:33 IST

x

Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case tied to a municipality recruitment scam.

Key Points

  • Former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose arrested by Enforcement Directorate.
  • The arrest is linked to a money laundering case.
  • The case involves an alleged municipality recruitment scam in West Bengal.
  • Sujit Bose was questioned for a day before being taken into custody.
  • The ED had previously raided Bose's premises in October 2025.

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Sujit Bose in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged municipality recruitment scam in the state, officials said.

The central agency took Sujit Bose (63) into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after his day-long questioning at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake, they said.

 

Details of Sujit Bose's Arrest

Accompanied by his son Samudra Bose, the Trinammol leader reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at around 10.30 am.

A three-time sitting MLA from Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose lost the recent Assembly elections against the BJP's Sharadwat Mukherjee by a margin of more than 37,000 votes.

Background of the Recruitment Scam

The ED had raided the premises of the former fire and emergency services minister in October 2025.

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of labourers, sweepers, clerks, peons, ambulance attendants, pump operators, helpers, sanitary assistants and drivers, etc., at several municipalities in the state, including South Dum Dum.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Why Was TMC's Sujit Bose Summoned By The ED?
Why Was TMC's Sujit Bose Summoned By The ED?
Bengal Minister Grilled In Civic Body Recruitment Scam Probe
Bengal Minister Grilled In Civic Body Recruitment Scam Probe
Bengal Ministers Skip ED Summons In Recruitment Scam
Bengal Ministers Skip ED Summons In Recruitment Scam
Enforcement Directorate Intensifies Probe in West Bengal Teachers' Scam
Enforcement Directorate Intensifies Probe in West Bengal Teachers' Scam
Enforcement Directorate Investigates Kolkata Syndicate for Money Laundering
Enforcement Directorate Investigates Kolkata Syndicate for Money Laundering

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Alia Bhatt Turns Airport Into a Runway With Fierce Boss Lady Style1:26

Alia Bhatt Turns Airport Into a Runway With Fierce Boss...

Shocking Scenes From Kannur Exam Hall After Alleged Irregularities3:41

Shocking Scenes From Kannur Exam Hall After Alleged...

Watch! Narendra Modi Offers Special Prayers at Somnath Temple3:54

Watch! Narendra Modi Offers Special Prayers at Somnath...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO