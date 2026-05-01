Bengal Minister Grilled In Civic Body Recruitment Scam Probe

West Bengal minister Sujit Bose faces intense questioning by the Enforcement Directorate regarding his alleged involvement in a significant civic body recruitment scam.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal minister Sujit Bose questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with civic body recruitment scam.

Bose cooperated with ED officers, answering all queries during the nine-hour questioning.

Bose had previously ignored three summonses from the ED, citing poll campaign commitments.

The Calcutta High Court directed Bose to appear before the agency after he alleged harassment.

Establishments owned by Bose and his son were searched in connection with alleged recruitment irregularities at the South Dum Dum Municipality.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned West Bengal minister Sujit Bose for nearly nine hours in connection with its probe into the alleged civic body recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Accompanied by his son Samudra and two lawyers, Bose reached the ED office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake a little before 10.30 am.

Minister's Response and Allegations

"I have cooperated with the ED officers and answered all their queries. I will definitely come if they call me again. But my only request is not to harass me," Bose told reporters while leaving the office of the central agency in the evening.

He had ignored three previous summonses from the ED, stating that he was busy with poll campaigns.

Legal Proceedings and Election Context

Bose had also moved the Calcutta High Court against the summonses, alleging harassment. The court had directed him to appear before the agency before 10.30 am on Friday.

He is seeking re-election from the Bidhannagar seat, where polling happened in the final phase of the assembly elections on Wednesday. The counting will take place on May 4.

Search Operations and Denials

Establishments owned by Bose and his son were twice searched by the agency in connection with alleged recruitment irregularities at the South Dum Dum Municipality.

The investigators claimed that they had recovered incriminating documents during the search operations.

Bose denied the charges, alleging that he was a victim of a political vendetta "orchestrated" by the BJP.