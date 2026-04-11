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Enforcement Directorate Intensifies Probe in West Bengal Teachers' Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 11:59 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has launched fresh searches targeting ex-minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam, intensifying the money laundering investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted new searches related to the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.
  • Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee is under investigation for alleged money laundering in connection with the scam.
  • The raids targeted multiple locations, including Chatterjee's residence and the residence of Prasanna Kumar Roy, an alleged middleman.
  • Chatterjee was previously arrested in July 2022 and recently granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court.
  • The ED is investigating multiple cases against Chatterjee related to various teacher and staff recruitments.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and some others as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged teachers recruitment scam in the state, officials said.

Two premises, including the residence of Chatterjee and that of Prasanna Kumar Roy, a jailed alleged middleman in the said case, in Kolkata, are among the premises covered, they said.

 

The suspended TMC leader, Chatterjee, once served as the party's secretary-general and a key strategist even before the party's rise to power in 2011.

The action was undertaken after Chatterjee failed to depose for questioning before the ED three times in the alleged scam of recruitment of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) assistant teacher for Classes IX to XII, the officials said.

The ED arrested Chatterjee in the alleged primary teachers recruitment scam in July 2022.

The Supreme Court granted him conditional bail in this case recently, and he came out of jail.

The federal probe agency is probing multiple cases against him related to the recruitment of primary teachers, SSC assistant teachers and SSC group C and D staff hiring.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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