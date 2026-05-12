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Ex-Army Man Accused Of Triple Murder Killed In Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 12:26 IST

An ex-Army man accused of a triple murder spree in Uttar Pradesh was killed in a police encounter after attempting to escape custody, highlighting the tragic end to a series of violent crimes.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • An ex-Army man, Gurpreet Singh, accused of triple murder in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, was killed in a police encounter.
  • The accused, Gurpreet Singh, allegedly killed two people on trains and one in a hospital within 24 hours.
  • During the encounter, Singh allegedly attempted to flee after snatching a pistol from a policeman.
  • Singh was dismissed from his security guard job in Bihar due to excessive alcohol consumption, leading to a worsened mental state.
  • The accused denied having any personal vendetta or dispute with the three victims he murdered in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

An ex-Army man accused of murdering three people in Chandauli district was killed in an encounter, a police officer said on Tuesday, adding that two personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, were also injured.

Details Of The Encounter

Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said the killer was identified as Gurpreet Singh (46), a resident of Amritsar, Punjab.

 

Singh was accused of randomly killing two people in a train and a person at a hospital within 24 hours.

The encounter took place on Monday, around 10.30 pm, when Singh was being taken to Sakaldiha village to recreate a crime scene.

En route, Singh snatched a pistol from a policeman and attempted to flee by firing at the team, the superintendent of police said.

When chased by the police, Singh fired at them again, but was shot in the chest and abdomen in retaliatory fire, Patel said.

Singh was taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. A sub-inspector and a constable also sustained gunshot wounds and are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Patel added.

Background Of The Accused

Giving background details of Singh, Patel said that after retiring from the Army, the 46-year-old worked as a security guard in Bihar.

However, he was dismissed due to excessive alcohol consumption, and as a result, his mental condition worsened.

Details Of The Murders

Singh carried out his first murder on May 10 while travelling between Prayagraj and Chandauli.

In the morning, Singh killed a man named Mangru, a resident of Zamania in Ghazipur district of UP, on the PDD-Tarighat Passenger train, the superintendent of police said.

Subsequently, around 2.00 am on May 11, Singh shot another passenger in the head while travelling on the Jammu-Tawi Express, he added.

Then on the same day, Singh entered a private hospital posing as a patient and murdered a patient, Laxmina Devi, a resident of Bhabhua in Bihar.

After shooting her in the temple, Singh tried to flee, but a crowd apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

Patel said during interrogation, Singh denied having any personal vendetta or dispute with the three victims he murdered.

The body of Singh has been sent for post-mortem examination, Patel said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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