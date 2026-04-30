Triple Murder Accused Killed In Bulandshahr Police Encounter

A key suspect in a brutal triple murder case was killed in a dramatic police encounter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after a shootout.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Accused in triple murder case killed in police encounter in Bulandshahr.

The accused carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 for killing three youths.

Two police officers were injured during the shootout.

The encounter occurred near Dharau police outpost during a police check.

Police recovered an illegal pistol and a scooter from the scene.

A day after two accused wanted in a triple murder case were arrested after an encounter, another accused in the case was killed during a shootout with the police here early on Thursday, officials said.

Details Of The Police Encounter

The accused, who carried a bounty of Rs 50,000 on him, was wanted for killing three youths of a family during a birthday party in Khurja earlier this week.

Two police personnel were injured during the encounter, while bullets also hit the bulletproof jackets of Khurja Nagar station house officer Ramphal Singh and a SWAT team member, they added.

According to officials, Thursday's encounter took place near Dharau police outpost under Khurja Dehat police station limits, when a police team was conducting a check.

Police said two men on a scooter were signalled to stop, but they attempted to flee while opening fire at the team. Police chased and surrounded them on Jhajhar Road, where the accused again allegedly fired at the team.

Police Statement On The Incident

"When police resorted to retaliatory firing in self-defence, one accused sustained bullet injuries while the other managed to escape under the cover of darkness," an official said.

The injured accused was taken to a community health centre and later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He was identified as Jeetu Saini, a resident of Khurja Nagar.

Investigation And Aftermath

Police said an illegal .32 bore pistol, cartridges, and a scooter without a number plate were recovered from the spot.

The case pertains to an incident on the night of April 25, in which three youths -- Amardeep (30), Manish (28) and Akash (18) -- were shot dead during a dispute at a birthday celebration in Khurja.

Police said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and five accused were already arrested. Efforts were on to nab the remaining accused, they added.

Officials said the law and order situation in the area remains under control.