Uttarakhand Police Nab Two More Suspects in Retired Brigadier's Murder After Shootout

Uttarakhand Police have apprehended two more suspects after a shootout, bringing the total arrests to nine in the ongoing investigation into the murder of a retired Brigadier.

Key Points Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a retired Brigadier in Uttarakhand, following a police encounter.

A total of nine individuals have been arrested in the case so far, with one suspect still at large.

The incident involved a shootout between two groups, resulting in the death of the retired Brigadier.

During the arrest, one suspect opened fire on the police, leading to retaliatory fire and injuries.

Uttarakhand Police have arrested two more men involved in the murder of a retired Brigadier following an encounter on early Saturday morning, officials said.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal said that a total of nine individuals have been arrested in the case so far.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday at Mussoorie Road, when Mukesh Joshi, 74, a resident of Tula Apartments in Johri village, had gone out for a morning walk. During which a shootout erupted between two groups travelling in two separate SUVs.

Following the shootout, the former army officer sustained a gunshot wound and subsequently died.

Police Operation and Arrests

Dobal said the police received input on Friday night that the two accused, Shantanu Tyagi and Kavish Hussain Tyagi, were returning to their home in the Rajpur area to retrieve some belongings.

During the operation, police personnel spotted two men near Guniyal village who, upon seeing the police vehicle, attempted to flee. Acting on suspicion, the police gave chase and apprehended one of them, he said.

Dobal added that when the police team attempted to capture the second individual, he opened fire on them, discharging two rounds. In the ensuing retaliatory fire by the police, he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was injured.

Subsequently, the police arrested both of the accused and recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, and two spent casings from them.

The SSP said that Kavish Hussain has been admitted to a hospital.

Before this, the police had already arrested seven accused individuals in connection with the incident.

Dobal said that one more accused remains at large in this case and will be arrested shortly.