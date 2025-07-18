HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Every Picture Tells A Story

Every Picture Tells A Story

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 13:57 IST

x

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

Childhood Shattered

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised..
IMAGE: A Palestinian child receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip after being injured in an Israeli strike. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

 

Grief Beyond Words / Future Lost

IMAGE: Palestinian father Hatem Al-Nouri, who lost two of his children, Omar and Amir, in the July 10 Israeli strike while they were queuing for supplements near a medical centre, with his surviving son Siraj, who was wounded in the same strike, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

 

Honoring the Fallen

IMAGE: Archbishop Alexios with the bodies of Palestinian Christians Saad Salama and Foumia Ayyad, who were killed in an Israeli strike on the Holy Family Church as mourners attend their funeral at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners at Palestinian Christians Saad Salama and Foumia Ayyad's funeral. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

The Mall of Death

IMAGE: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the shopping centre in Al-Kut, Wasit province, where a massive overnight fire killed multiple people. Photograph: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman mourns outside a hospital following the fire at the shopping centre in Al-Kut. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral of victims who died in the fire at the shopping centre in al-Kut. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

 

Light Before Strike

IMAGE: Flares fired by Israel Defense Forces light the sky above Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Left Behind

IMAGE: A migrant stands in the water from the beach of Petit-Fort-Philippe in Gravelines, near Calais, France, as she waves towards migrants in an inflatable dinghy after they left her behind in an attempt to cross the English Channel to reach Britain. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

Caught Crossing Lines

IMAGE: A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

Umbrellas of Resistance

IMAGE: Demonstrators enter a metro station in Washington, DC with their umbrellas during a 'Good Trouble Umbrella Protest' against US President Donald John Trump. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A counterprotester wearing a Make America Great Again hat holds a handfan during a 'Good Trouble Lives On' protest against Trump in New York City. Photograph: Adam Gray/Reuters

 

Kneeling for Justice

IMAGE: Protesters participate in a performance art installation meant to symbolise the detention of people sent to El Salvador's terrorism confinement centre prison outside the Edward R Roybal federal building in Los Angeles. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 

Hyuk Records Freedom

IMAGE: Hyuk, a member of K-pop boy band 1VERSE who defected from North Korea, records vocals for a new track at a studio in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

 

Yoga in Nature

IMAGE: A woman attends a yoga session with baby goats in a park in Moscow. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Each Of These Pictures Tell A Story
Each Of These Pictures Tell A Story
Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story
Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story
Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story
Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story
Patna, The Ganga And The Deluge
Patna, The Ganga And The Deluge
Collecting Water From The Ganga
Collecting Water From The Ganga

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Korean Wave: 7 Korean Things We Love

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

Knew This About Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

VIDEOS

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi7:01

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of...

Israeli man seeks custody of daughters found living in K'taka cave4:28

Israeli man seeks custody of daughters found living in...

Heavy rain leads to severe waterlogging in various parts of Ajmer1:37

Heavy rain leads to severe waterlogging in various parts...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD