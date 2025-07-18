Every Picture Tells A Story

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Childhood Shattered

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised..

IMAGE: A Palestinian child receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip after being injured in an Israeli strike. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Grief Beyond Words / Future Lost

IMAGE: Palestinian father Hatem Al-Nouri, who lost two of his children, Omar and Amir, in the July 10 Israeli strike while they were queuing for supplements near a medical centre, with his surviving son Siraj, who was wounded in the same strike, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ramadan Abed/Reuters

Honoring the Fallen

IMAGE: Archbishop Alexios with the bodies of Palestinian Christians Saad Salama and Foumia Ayyad, who were killed in an Israeli strike on the Holy Family Church as mourners attend their funeral at the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at Palestinian Christians Saad Salama and Foumia Ayyad's funeral. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

The Mall of Death

IMAGE: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the shopping centre in Al-Kut, Wasit province, where a massive overnight fire killed multiple people. Photograph: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A woman mourns outside a hospital following the fire at the shopping centre in Al-Kut. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral of victims who died in the fire at the shopping centre in al-Kut. Photograph: Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

Light Before Strike

IMAGE: Flares fired by Israel Defense Forces light the sky above Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Left Behind

IMAGE: A migrant stands in the water from the beach of Petit-Fort-Philippe in Gravelines, near Calais, France, as she waves towards migrants in an inflatable dinghy after they left her behind in an attempt to cross the English Channel to reach Britain. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Caught Crossing Lines

IMAGE: A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Umbrellas of Resistance

IMAGE: Demonstrators enter a metro station in Washington, DC with their umbrellas during a 'Good Trouble Umbrella Protest' against US President Donald John Trump. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

IMAGE: A counterprotester wearing a Make America Great Again hat holds a handfan during a 'Good Trouble Lives On' protest against Trump in New York City. Photograph: Adam Gray/Reuters

Kneeling for Justice

IMAGE: Protesters participate in a performance art installation meant to symbolise the detention of people sent to El Salvador's terrorism confinement centre prison outside the Edward R Roybal federal building in Los Angeles. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Hyuk Records Freedom

IMAGE: Hyuk, a member of K-pop boy band 1VERSE who defected from North Korea, records vocals for a new track at a studio in Seoul, South Korea. Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

Yoga in Nature

IMAGE: A woman attends a yoga session with baby goats in a park in Moscow. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

