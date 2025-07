Scenes of flooding in Patna as the Ganga swells up following heavy rains.

IMAGE: A sea of water surrounds homes. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wade through flooded fields.

IMAGE: A partially submerged ghat.

IMAGE: The Ganga, in spate.

IMAGE: Submerged huts.

