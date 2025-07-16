Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.
Trump Moves to Tech-ify Pennsylvania
IMAGE: US President Donald John Trump speaks with reporters as he departs for Pennsylvania from the south lawn at the White House. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Tracking Migrants
IMAGE: A federal immigration officer scans the line for people on his detainment list outside a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
City Under Water
IMAGE: A girl gets on a rickshaw on a street flooded due to heavy rain in Dhaka. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
The Race for Mayor
IMAGE: New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrates his endorsement from District Council 37, New York's City's largest labor union, in New York City. Photograph: Adam Gray/Reuters
Hunger Haunts Gaza
IMAGE: Zainab Abu Haleeb, a five-month-old Palestinian girl diagnosed with malnutrition, receives treatment at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hussam Al-Masri/Reuters
A Mother's Despair
IMAGE: Israa Abu Haleeb looks after Zainab, hopeing she will get well soon. Photograph: Hussam Al-Masri/Reuters
Lives Lost Again
IMAGE: A mourner carries the body of a child during the funeral of Palestinians from the Azzam family killed in an overnight Israeli strike on their house before burying them in a plot of land due to the lack of space in Gaza's overcrowded cemeteries. Photograph: Khamis Al-Rifi/Reuters
Burqa Under Fire
IMAGE: A Palestinian man inspects burnt cars after Israeli settlers set fire to cars in the Palestinian town of Burqa near Ramallah in the Israeli occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mohammed Torokman/Reuters
Climate Crisis Ignored
IMAGE: A protest on the day of the European Union foreign ministers council in Brussels. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff