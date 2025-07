Large crowds gathered in Haridwar and Prayagraj on the first day of Shravan to take home water from the Ganga.

IMAGE: A huge number of devotees gather to collect Ganga water on the first Monday of Shravan at Har Ki Paudi in Haridwar, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: 'Yadav Bandhus' on their way to perform abhishek of Lord Kashi Vishwanath after collecting water from Kedar Ghat in Prayagraj on the first Monday of Shravan, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff