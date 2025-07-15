HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story

July 15, 2025 12:38 IST

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

The Family Man

IMAGE: A family uses a plastic sheet to protect themselves during heavy rains in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Riding Through the Rain

IMAGE: A child looks out from an autorickshaw as it rains in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Love on the Wall

IMAGE: Artist John Culshaw works on a mural of the late Liverpool player Diogo Jota on the side of a pub in Liverpool, Britain. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

 

The Swan Census

IMAGE: An official holds a swan during the annual swan census, known as Swan Upping, along the River Thames near Windsor, Britain. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

 

The Venomous Healers

IMAGE: Bees hover around a worker wearing protective gear at Bellafam, where patients are injected with bee venom, for healing, at the offices of Bellafam Africa Limited, a company that has ventured into apitherapy as part the beekeeping industry, in Kandara, Murang'a County, Kenya. Photograph: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

 

First Jab for the Cub

IMAGE: A Siberian tiger quadruplet born at an eastern German zoo on May 20, 2025, receives its first vaccination at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany. Photograph: Nadja Wohlleben/Reuters

 

Tossed by the Bull!

IMAGE: A reveller is tossed by a wild cow at the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

 

The Flying Cow

IMAGE: A bull jumps over revellers at the bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

 

Who Pays the Price for Conflict?

IMAGE: A Palestinian boy observes his father, who was wounded in morning Israeli strikes on tents sheltering displaced people, as his father receives treatment, according to medics, at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

 

Panshet Dam Burst: Remembering 1,000 Deaths
12 Most Delightful Foods Of Hyderabad
10 Fun Facts About Chimps: Bananas, Brains & Beyond
8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World
Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites
