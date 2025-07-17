Each Of These Pictures Tell A Story

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Tensions Trigger Troops

IMAGE: Soldiers sit atop an Armored Personnel Carrier after armed forces were deployed following a clash during a National Citizen Party rally in Gopalganj, Bangladesh. Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters

Migrant's Dilemma

IMAGE: A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Gaza is Dying

IMAGE: A dog displays a sign that reads 'The world watches, Gaza dies' as people protest outside the Colombian foreign ministry while the Emergency Conference of States, organised by Colombia and South Africa to discuss measures against Israel over the Gaza conflict, takes place in Bogota, Colombia. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Airstrikes Pound Gaza

IMAGE: Smoke rises in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Ceasefire Line Burns

IMAGE: Druze stand on both sides of the border between Israel and Syria, amid the ongoing conflict in the Druze areas in Syria, in Majdal Shams, near the ceasefire line between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria. Photograph: Ayal Margolin/Reuters

Damascus Under Fire

IMAGE: Smoke rises after strikes on Syria's defence ministry in Damascus, according to Al Jazeera TV, in Damascus, here and below. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Forces Take Position

IMAGE: Members of Syrian security forces take position inside a house, after clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters resumed in the southern Druze city of Sweida early on Wednesday, collapsing a ceasefire announced just hours earlier that aimed to put an end to days of deadly sectarian bloodshed. Photograph: Karam al-Masri/Reuters

The Pain of War

IMAGE: An injured Palestinian, who was seeking aid on Wednesday, lies at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

Racing the Currents

IMAGE: Competitors swim 10 km during the Open Water event at the World Aquatics Championships at Sentosa Island, Singapore. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Crane Gets a Lesson

IMAGE: A worker gestures as he handles a blue crane in their enclosure at World of Birds in Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Treasure Hunt in the Yamuna

IMAGE: A man searches for valuable items thrown by devotees as religious offerings in the waters of the Yamuna in New Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

IMAGE: Items collected by people who go to the river to hunt for coins and other valuables from the waters of the Yamuna are kept in a container in New Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Paddling for Politics

IMAGE: A drone view shows Peter Magyar, leader of the Opposition TISZA party, paddling a canoe on the Tisza river as he starts his 80-day tour of the country near Tokaj, Hungary. Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff