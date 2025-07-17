Each Of These Pictures Tell A Story

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.
Tensions Trigger Troops
IMAGE: Soldiers sit atop an Armored Personnel Carrier after armed forces were deployed following a clash during a National Citizen Party rally in Gopalganj, Bangladesh. Photograph: Anik Rahman/Reuters
Migrant's Dilemma
IMAGE: A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
Gaza is Dying
IMAGE: A dog displays a sign that reads 'The world watches, Gaza dies' as people protest outside the Colombian foreign ministry while the Emergency Conference of States, organised by Colombia and South Africa to discuss measures against Israel over the Gaza conflict, takes place in Bogota, Colombia. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
Airstrikes Pound Gaza
IMAGE: Smoke rises in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes as seen from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Ceasefire Line Burns
IMAGE: Druze stand on both sides of the border between Israel and Syria, amid the ongoing conflict in the Druze areas in Syria, in Majdal Shams, near the ceasefire line between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria. Photograph: Ayal Margolin/Reuters
Damascus Under Fire
IMAGE: Smoke rises after strikes on Syria's defence ministry in Damascus, according to Al Jazeera TV, in Damascus, here and below. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters
Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters
Forces Take Position
IMAGE: Members of Syrian security forces take position inside a house, after clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters resumed in the southern Druze city of Sweida early on Wednesday, collapsing a ceasefire announced just hours earlier that aimed to put an end to days of deadly sectarian bloodshed. Photograph: Karam al-Masri/Reuters
The Pain of War
IMAGE: An injured Palestinian, who was seeking aid on Wednesday, lies at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters
Racing the Currents
IMAGE: Competitors swim 10 km during the Open Water event at the World Aquatics Championships at Sentosa Island, Singapore. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters
Crane Gets a Lesson
IMAGE: A worker gestures as he handles a blue crane in their enclosure at World of Birds in Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters
Treasure Hunt in the Yamuna
IMAGE: A man searches for valuable items thrown by devotees as religious offerings in the waters of the Yamuna in New Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
IMAGE: Items collected by people who go to the river to hunt for coins and other valuables from the waters of the Yamuna are kept in a container in New Delhi. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Paddling for Politics
IMAGE: A drone view shows Peter Magyar, leader of the Opposition TISZA party, paddling a canoe on the Tisza river as he starts his 80-day tour of the country near Tokaj, Hungary. Photograph: Marton Monus/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff