Ever Seen A Moon This Colour?

Ever Seen A Moon This Colour?

By REDIFF NEWS
July 15, 2025 15:44 IST
July 15, 2025 15:44 IST

Fascinating images from around the world...

 

IMAGE: A full moon, known as the Buck Moon, rises over the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People react as the Fire Bull, a man carrying a bull figure packed with fireworks, runs by during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Revellers sprint next to Jandilla fighting bulls during the Encierro (running of the bulls), during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mountain goats are seen in a parking lot near the Logan Pass Visitor Center in Glacier National Park near Browning, Montana, USA, July 9, 2025. Photograph: Kaylee Greenlee/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Darleen Apachito, 63, stands in front of her home, which was damaged by deadly flash flooding, at the Gavilan Canyon Trailer Park in Ruidoso, New Mexico, USA, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Paul Ratje/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People place a cross by the Guadalupe river, across from Camp Mystic, following deadly flooding, in Hunt, Texas, USA, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators take part in a protest against US President Donald J Trump's announcement of 50% tariffs on Brazilian products in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters

 

IMAGE: US federal agents stand guard in a field next to a road leading to an agricultural facility where US federal agents and immigration officers conducted an operation in Camarillo, California, USA, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman holds a cellphone and covers her face as US federal agents use tear gas while blocking a road leading to an agricultural facility in Camarillo, California, USA, July 10, 2025.. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Images of people detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement are tied to barricades outside a US immigration court in Manhattan, New York City, July 10, 2025. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A loyalist bonfire featuring a model effigy of a boat containing mannequins portrayed as migrants in lifejackets, with a sign reading 'Stop the Boats', during annual bonfire events marking the 1690 Battle of the Boyne, in Moygashel, Northern Ireland, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB.
Forensic investigators work at the crime scene where an unidentified man was shot dead by unknown assailants during a violent day that left at least 13 people dead, according to local media, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Bosnian woman prays near the tombstone of a relative at the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Amel Emric/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pallbearers carry the coffin of slain hawker Boniface Kariuki, who was shot in the head by police during protests last month, ahead of his burial at the Kenyatta University Funeral Home in Nairobi, Kenya, July 11, 2025. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Models present creations during the Isaac Fenech catwalk show at Malta Fashion Week in Valletta, Malta, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A French Cancan dancer performs in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret during celebrations marking the restart of its iconic windmill with red sails in Paris, July 10, 2025. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Collecting Water From The Ganga
Every One Of These Pictures Tell A Story
6 Indian Food Cities Among Top 100 List
The Top 10 Fashion Schools In The World
13 Famous Chocolate Factories Of The World
