Remembering General Rawat

It's been a year since a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris tragically took away India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 10 other military officers and personnel.
A wreath-laying ceremony was organised by Geetika Lidder, the late Brigadier L S Lidder's wife, on behalf of all those who died in the helicopter crash at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the first anniversary of the tragedy.
