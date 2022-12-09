News
Remembering General Rawat

Remembering General Rawat

By REDIFF NEWS
December 09, 2022 10:27 IST
It's been a year since a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris tragically took away India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 10 other military officers and personnel.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised by Geetika Lidder, the late Brigadier L S Lidder's wife, on behalf of all those who died in the helicopter crash at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

 

IMAGE: Geetika Lidder, Brigadier L S Lidder's wife, centre, Tarini Rawat, General Bipin Rawat's daughter, left, and Major Agnes P Menezes (retd), Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh's wife, right, lay wreaths at the National War Memorial on the first anniversary of the helicopter crash. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shiksha Niketan school students in Jammu pay tribute to General Rawat on his first death anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
General Rawat In The Days Before He Died
Major Menezes salutes Lt Col Singh
A grounded soldier, a strategist par excellence
Bihar cop who inspired 'Khakee' faces graft charges
Budget 2023: MFs Seek LTCG Relief
Bumrah-Sanj Give Us Relationship Goals
Blurr Review
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

'General Rawat was a thorough gentleman'

'A straightforward man from the mountains'

