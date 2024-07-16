Engineer arrested for post on bomb threat at Ambani wedding

The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old engineer from Gujarat over his social media post about a bomb threat at the wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, here last week, an official said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Reliance Industries Limited

The accused was identified as Viral Shah, a resident of Vadodara, he said.

"He was nabbed this morning by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his residence in Gujarat," he said.

The Mumbai police were on high alert after an X user @ffsfir wrote a post about the potential threat which reads like "My mind is wondering shamelessly that half the world would go upside down tomorrow after a bomb went off at the Ambani wedding. trillions of dollars in one pin code."

Following the post, the police had stepped up security of the wedding event.

"The police also launched an investigation into the potential threat," he said.

During the probe, the X user was traced to Vadodara, following which a team of the Mumbai crime branch was sent to the city in the neighbouring state and apprehended the accused, the official said, adding that the accused was being brought to Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant on July 12 at a star-studded event held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The mega event was attended by celebrities from across the globe, politicians, who's who of Hindi and south Indian cinema world and almost all the top cricketers of the country.