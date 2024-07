The Politicians At The Ambani Wedding

Politicians across the political spectrum graced Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremonies at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex in north west Mumbai.

IMAGE: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani welcomes Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and his wife Sri Sravya with Mukesh Ambani and the couple during their wedding reception on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's elder son, greets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Nita Ambani greets Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Chandrababu Naidu look on. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Anant Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, hugs Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy @yadavakhilesh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Praful Patel, the Nationalist Congress Party MP, has the groom in peals of laughter. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Mukesh Ambani, Rashmi and Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray, Mukesh Ambani and Mamata Banerjee (back to camera). Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Praful Patel greets Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Congress veteran Kamal Nath has something to say to Nita and Mukesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar with Anant Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde speaks to Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Former British prime minister Boris Johnson with Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Former British prime minister Tony Blair spotted at the wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Samsung Electronic Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and former United States secretary of state John F Kerry in conversation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani introduces John Kerry to Amitabh Bachchan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Maharashtra politician Chhagan Bhujbal congratulates Anant Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam presents Mukesh Ambani with a photograph of his late father Dhirubhai Ambani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: BJP leader Smriti Z Irani and her husband Zubin Irani at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Video grab/X/ANI

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan Shukla, the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, and his family members arrive for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding reception. Photograph: ANI Photo

