Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricket Queens Reunion At Ambani Wedding

Cricket Queens Reunion At Ambani Wedding

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 13, 2024 23:46 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

The Ambani wedding in Mumbai wasn't just a star-studded affair, it was a reunion for Indian cricket royalty -- past and present.

 

Leading the pack was Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently secured a series win against South Africa.

Harmanpreet's elegant white outfit transformed her, making her almost unrecognisable.

Yastika Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yastika Bhatia/Instagram

Harmanpreet joined the celebrations with her Mumbai Indians team-mates Yastika Bhatia, Humairaa Kaazi and Fatima Jaffer.

The event also fostered reunions between retired Indian cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Devika Palshikar, who coached the Mumbai Indians WPL team.

Smriti Mandhana

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yastika Bhatia/Instagram

Smriti Mandhana, who led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first-ever WPL title, noted 'Lovely evening' on her Instagram post.

MS Dhoni

Adding a touch of nostalgia, Yastika Bhatia took to Instagram and shared photos with legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a selfie, along with pictures of her interactions with cricket greats like Kiran More and Jonty Rhodes.

Yastika Bhatia

Her caption 'What a magical night' perfectly captured the essence of the evening.

Yastika Bhatia

REDIFF CRICKET
