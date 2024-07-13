Cricket Queens Reunion At Ambani Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

The Ambani wedding in Mumbai wasn't just a star-studded affair, it was a reunion for Indian cricket royalty -- past and present.

Leading the pack was Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently secured a series win against South Africa.

Harmanpreet's elegant white outfit transformed her, making her almost unrecognisable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yastika Bhatia/Instagram

Harmanpreet joined the celebrations with her Mumbai Indians team-mates Yastika Bhatia, Humairaa Kaazi and Fatima Jaffer.

The event also fostered reunions between retired Indian cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Devika Palshikar, who coached the Mumbai Indians WPL team.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yastika Bhatia/Instagram

Smriti Mandhana, who led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first-ever WPL title, noted 'Lovely evening' on her Instagram post.

Adding a touch of nostalgia, Yastika Bhatia took to Instagram and shared photos with legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a selfie, along with pictures of her interactions with cricket greats like Kiran More and Jonty Rhodes.

Her caption 'What a magical night' perfectly captured the essence of the evening.