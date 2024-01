Indian Army snipers on night patrol with the latest technology guard the Line of Control at Gurez in Bandipora in the Kashmir Valley.

IMAGE: Snipers in position during night patrol. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The snipers use RAJAK, a thermal imager, and night vision devices attached to their weapons manufactured by Tata Advanced Systems.

IMAGE: These devices allow the snipers to observe enemy activity from a distance of 400 to 500 metres at night.

IMAGE: A sniper and his buddy keep watch in tandem of two hours each.

IMAGE: Each sniper team performs surveillance for 72 hours.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com