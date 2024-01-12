Army Develops Anti Drone Attacks System

IMAGE: Indian Army Air Defence officer Major Nagaraj SY and his fellow soldier Mohammed Firoze Khan have developed a hybrid anti-drone system that includes an indigenous jammer integrated with an upgraded Russian-origin Schilka Weapon System.

The system can be used effectively against swarm drone attacks.

The Schilka Weapon System can track any incoming drone from a far distance which can be taken out using both kinetic and non-kinetic systems. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Army's Major Rajprasad has developed a new type of artificial intelligence-enabled and human-in loop land mine system which will get activated only with own troops' intervention and can also help in saving the lives of own soldiers while crossing minefields on way towards enemy areas. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com