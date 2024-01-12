News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army Develops Anti Drone Attacks System

Army Develops Anti Drone Attacks System

By REDIFF NEWS
January 12, 2024 12:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indian Army Air Defence officer Major Nagaraj SY and his fellow soldier Mohammed Firoze Khan have developed a hybrid anti-drone system that includes an indigenous jammer integrated with an upgraded Russian-origin Schilka Weapon System.
The system can be used effectively against swarm drone attacks.
The Schilka Weapon System can track any incoming drone from a far distance which can be taken out using both kinetic and non-kinetic systems. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Army's Major Rajprasad has developed a new type of artificial intelligence-enabled and human-in loop land mine system which will get activated only with own troops' intervention and can also help in saving the lives of own soldiers while crossing minefields on way towards enemy areas. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Navy gets 1st India-made drone from Adani Defence
Navy gets 1st India-made drone from Adani Defence
Is That A Bird Or A Drone?
Is That A Bird Or A Drone?
India's Enemies, Beware This IAF Drone!
India's Enemies, Beware This IAF Drone!
Salute The 1st Lady To Command An Indian Warship
Salute The 1st Lady To Command An Indian Warship
B'luru CEO's note written in eyeliner on tissue found
B'luru CEO's note written in eyeliner on tissue found
Guess How Much Ananya's Dress Costs?
Guess How Much Ananya's Dress Costs?
'Railways plans to carry 10 bn passengers every year'
'Railways plans to carry 10 bn passengers every year'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?

Is India ready for Pak superiority in drone warfare?

Indian Army's Lethal Weapon: PALM 400

Indian Army's Lethal Weapon: PALM 400

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances