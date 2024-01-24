What Macron Will See On Republic Day

A couple of days before the grand spectacle on Kartavya Path on Republic Day, a full dress rehearsal of what will be for sure a magnificent parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the fifth French leader to be the chief guest on Republic Day.

IMAGE: The BSF's camel contingent.

IMAGE: The BSF women's contingent.

IMAGE: A lady contingent from the Army Medical Corps take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade 2024, January 23, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force contingent.

IMAGE: The first-ever Tri-Services women's contingent.

IMAGE: The Sikh Regiment.

IMAGE: The French Foreign Legion.

IMAGE: Glimpses from the full Dress rehearsal, here and below.

IMAGE: The Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tank during the Republic Day rehearsal in New Delhi, January 23, 2024.

