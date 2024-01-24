News
What Macron Will See On Republic Day

What Macron Will See On Republic Day

By REDIFF NEWS
January 24, 2024 12:14 IST
A couple of days before the grand spectacle on Kartavya Path on Republic Day, a full dress rehearsal of what will be for sure a magnificent parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the fifth French leader to be the chief guest on Republic Day.

 

IMAGE: The BSF's camel contingent.

 

IMAGE: The BSF women's contingent.

 

IMAGE: A lady contingent from the Army Medical Corps take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade 2024, January 23, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force contingent.

 

IMAGE: The first-ever Tri-Services women's contingent.

 

IMAGE: The Sikh Regiment.

 

IMAGE: The French Foreign Legion.

 

IMAGE: Glimpses from the full Dress rehearsal, here and below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Republic day rehearsal

IMAGE: The Indian Army's T-90 Bhishma tank during the Republic Day rehearsal in New Delhi, January 23, 2024.

 

Republic day rehearsal

 

Republic day rehearsal

 

Republic day rehearsal

 

Republic day rehearsal

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
