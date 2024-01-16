News
Rediff.com  » News » See, What Army Can Do!

See, What Army Can Do!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 16, 2024 12:42 IST
On January 15, 2024, as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations, a military and combat display 'Shaurya Sandhya' was organised at the Lucknow Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh was present as was Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj C Pande, Central Armuy Commander Lieutenant N S Raja Subramani and other military personnel.

Shaurya Sandhya featured martial arts displays like Kalaripayettu, Gatka and a performance by North East Warriors.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers showed what they can do in combat. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A combat free fall from 8,000 feet was carried out by 12 Indian Army personnel.

 

IMAGE: The static display included Akash missiles, K9 Vajra, anti-drone equipment, Bofors guns, artillery weapons systems and other equipment deployed by the Indian Army.

 

IMAGE: An aerial display at the event.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh and General Manoj C Pande chat about the event.

 

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri, CDS General Anil Chauhan, COAS General Pande and his wife Dr Archanaa Salpekar watch the aerial display.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh presents a memento at the event.

 

IMAGE: Army Day is celebrated to commemorate this day in 1949 when General K M Cariappa (later field marshal), who led the Indian forces to victory in the 1947 War, took command of the Indian Army from General Sir F R R Bucher, the last British commander-in-chief and became the first commander-in-chief of Independent India's army.

 

IMAGE: On the right is Central Army Commander Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani.

 

WATCH: A view of the 76th Army Day programme

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
