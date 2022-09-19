Emperor, Presidents, Kings, Sultan...

Royals and world leaders gathered at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday morning to bid farewell to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's State funeral. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

IMAGE: United States President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden in the pew at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/Pool/via Reuters

IMAGE: China's Vice President Wang Qishan arrives at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

IMAGE: French President Emanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron try to locate their seats at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks at the funeral. Photograph: Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: In the white tunic and red fez on right, Prince Moulay Rachid representing his brother King Mohammad VI; in the row ahead of the Moroccan prince on the extreme right, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: In row 2, Empress Masako and Emperor Naruhito of Japan. To the emperor's right, Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the king of Malaysia, and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the queen consort of Malaysia.

Seated ahead of them, King Abdullah II -- whose mother was an Englishwoman -- and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan.

To the extreme right of King Abdullah, the Sultan of Brunei and Prince Mateen of Brunei. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Former British prime ministers Boris Johnson, left, Philip May and his wife former prime minister Theresa May and former prime minister David Cameron at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com