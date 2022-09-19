A King's Face Shrouded In Sadness

IMAGE: Princess Anne, the princess royal, looks with concern at her brother Britain's King Charles III who seems overwhelmed with sadness at their mother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, September 19, 2022. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Queen Elizabeth's younger children, Prince Andrew, left, the duke of York, and Prince Edward, the earl of Wessex at their mother's funeral.

Prince Andrew is 11 years and 2 months younger than the king while Prince Edward is 15 years and 3 months younger than the monarch. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, the king's estranged sons, follow their beloved grandmother's coffin as it is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince George, now third in line of succession to the throne, with his mother Catherine, the princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey for the funeral. Photograph: James Manning/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, is a portrait in grief.

Though he is not on particularly good terms with his father, the king, or his elder brother, the prince of Wales, Harry was said to be close to Queen Elizabeth and named his daughter Lilibet, the name which the late queen was known by to her parents, her sister the late Princess Margaret, her husband, the late Prince Philip, and close royal relatives. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Meghan, the duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's American wife, walks outside Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Princess Charlotte of Wales, fourth in line of succession, and her elder brother Prince George on their way to Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

IMAGE: Catherine, the princess of Wales, Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Queen Consort Camilla, Catherine, the princess of Wales, Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince Andrew was often called the late queen's favourite child. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Catherine, the princess of Wales, with Queen Consort Camilla. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince George with Queen Consort Camilla. Photograph: Marc Aspland/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Left to right, from front: Mike Tindall and his wife Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter; Princess Eugenie, Princess Andrew's elder daughter, and her husband Jack Brooksbank; Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew's younger daughter, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Sarah Ferguson, who used to be married to Prince Andrew, arrives at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are her children. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

