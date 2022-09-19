News
Rediff.com  » News » President Pays Homage To The Queen

President Pays Homage To The Queen

By REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 19, 2022 15:26 IST
President Droupadi Murmu is representing the nation at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

 

IMAGE: President Murmu pays her respects at Westminster Hall where Queen Elizabeth II was lying-in-state on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Photograph: UK Parliament/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu meets King Charles III at the reception he hosted for visiting heads of State and government on Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: President Murmu and India's acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sujit Ghosh arrive at Lancaster House in London on Sunday to sign a book of condolence for the queen. Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: President Murmu signs the book of condolence. Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Brigadier Vikramjit Singh Gill, the military attache at the Indian high commission in London, salutes the supreme commander of the armed forces. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

