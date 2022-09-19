The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, began on Monday morning at the Westminster Abbey in London.

King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, the princess royal, his younger brothers Prince Andrew, the duke of York, Prince Edward, the earl of Wessex, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry and other senior British royals followed Queen Elizabeth's coffin into Westminster Abbey, joining world leaders and monarchs to bid farewell to a beloved figure who unified the nation through her 70-year reign.

The Queen, 96, passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish residence, on September 8.

IMAGE: The state gun carriage with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard with the imperial crown and the sovereign's orb and sceptre, leaves Westminster Hall for the funeral at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: The coffin is carried by the bearer party into Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Justin Welby, the archbishop of Cantebury, and other members of the clergy wait for the coffin to arrive at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Danny Lawson/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: The coffin arrives outside Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's son and the queen's eldest grandchild, at the funeral. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: King Charles III at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: The coffin is placed near the altar at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: The funeral procession marches down The Mall following the service at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Royal Navy march during the funeral. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: The coffin outside Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales with their mother Catherine, the princess of Wales. Photograph: Geoff Pugh/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, at the funeral Photograph: Geoff Pugh/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex at the funeral. Photograph: Ben Stansall/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

IMAGE: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau leave Westminster Abbey after the service. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Spectators and police officers bow their heads during a minute's silence. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand during the national anthem on the Long Walk. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather outside Windsor Castle where the queen will be buried. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com