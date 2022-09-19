Prez Murmu meets King Charles ahead of Queen's funeral

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu at the reception hosted by King Charles III of United Kingdom at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

President Murmu also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London.

The president also offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London where the queen's coffin is lying-in-State.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted earlier.

She was accompanied by Acting High Commissioner of India to the UK Sujit Ghosh at Lancaster House in London, where visiting world leaders are stopping by to sign a book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 in Scotland on September 8.

The President is on an official tour to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India

The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders, including United States President Joe Biden, and royals from across the world in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony starting at 11am local time and concluding with a two-minute silence around an hour later.