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Home  » News » Odisha: Three Detained After Elephant Electrocuted, Buried

Odisha: Three Detained After Elephant Electrocuted, Buried

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 20:45 IST

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Three individuals have been detained in Odisha after a wild elephant was allegedly electrocuted and secretly buried on a farmhouse property, sparking a wildlife crime investigation.

Key Points

  • Three people detained in Dhenkanal, Odisha for allegedly electrocuting and burying a wild elephant.
  • The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Rajmohanpur, Hindol subdivision.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests the elephant died from electrocution and was buried to conceal the crime.
  • The elephant was identified as a male makhna, estimated to be 30-40 years old.
  • Legal action will be taken under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Three persons, including the owner of a farmhouse, were detained on Monday for allegedly killing a wild elephant by electrocution and secretly burying its carcass on the property in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, an officer said.

The incident is suspected to have taken place three to four days ago in Rajmohanpur in the Hindol subdivision, he said.

 

Investigation and Discovery of the Carcass

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Lalit Kumar Patra said officials inspected the site on Sunday and returned on Monday for a detailed examination.

"Based on the information received, we revisited the farmhouse and exhumed the elephant's carcass with the help of an earthmover," Patra said.

Preliminary Findings and Detentions

Preliminary investigation indicates that the animal died due to electrocution and that its body was subsequently buried inside the farmhouse premises in an apparent attempt to conceal the incident, he said.

"It appears to have been a deliberate act. We have detained three persons in connection with the case -- the farmhouse owner, the JCB operator and a watchman," he added.

Elephant Details and Legal Action

Officials identified the animal as a male makhna elephant, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old.

A veterinary team conducted a post-mortem examination after the carcass was exhumed, following which the remains were disposed of as per protocol, they said.

Legal action will be initiated against the accused under the Wild Life (Protection) Act and other relevant provisions of law, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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