Odisha: Three Detained After Elephant Electrocuted, Buried

Three individuals have been detained in Odisha after a wild elephant was allegedly electrocuted and secretly buried on a farmhouse property, sparking a wildlife crime investigation.

Key Points Three people detained in Dhenkanal, Odisha for allegedly electrocuting and burying a wild elephant.

The incident occurred at a farmhouse in Rajmohanpur, Hindol subdivision.

Preliminary investigation suggests the elephant died from electrocution and was buried to conceal the crime.

The elephant was identified as a male makhna, estimated to be 30-40 years old.

Legal action will be taken under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Three persons, including the owner of a farmhouse, were detained on Monday for allegedly killing a wild elephant by electrocution and secretly burying its carcass on the property in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, an officer said.

The incident is suspected to have taken place three to four days ago in Rajmohanpur in the Hindol subdivision, he said.

Investigation and Discovery of the Carcass

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Dhenkanal Lalit Kumar Patra said officials inspected the site on Sunday and returned on Monday for a detailed examination.

"Based on the information received, we revisited the farmhouse and exhumed the elephant's carcass with the help of an earthmover," Patra said.

Preliminary Findings and Detentions

Preliminary investigation indicates that the animal died due to electrocution and that its body was subsequently buried inside the farmhouse premises in an apparent attempt to conceal the incident, he said.

"It appears to have been a deliberate act. We have detained three persons in connection with the case -- the farmhouse owner, the JCB operator and a watchman," he added.

Elephant Details and Legal Action

Officials identified the animal as a male makhna elephant, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old.

A veterinary team conducted a post-mortem examination after the carcass was exhumed, following which the remains were disposed of as per protocol, they said.

Legal action will be initiated against the accused under the Wild Life (Protection) Act and other relevant provisions of law, they said.