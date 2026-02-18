HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 16

Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on March 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2026 11:10 IST

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections 2024, setting the stage for polls to fill 37 seats across 10 states on March 16.

Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Rajya Sabha elections.
  • Seats are falling vacant in Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar.
  • The Rajya Sabha elections will fill seats that are becoming vacant in April.

Biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states, which are falling vacant on different dates in April, will be held on March 16, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha Elections from 10 states

The states where seats are falling vacant are Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
