Debate, vote on motion to remove Birla to be taken up on Mar 9: Rijiju

Rijiju stated that the second part of the Budget Session, scheduled from March 9 to April 2, will be 'interesting' as several 'important' legislations and a 'critical' bill will be presented in Parliament for debate and passage



IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of Lok Sabha during the Parliament Budget Session, in New Delhi, February 9, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The second part of the Budget Session will address important legislation and a critical bill.

The government plans to discuss demands for grants in five ministries in the Lok Sabha and the working of five other ministries in the Rajya Sabha.

Upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala add significance to the session.

The government hints at introducing a critical bill but remains tight-lipped about its specifics.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the debate and subsequent vote on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be taken up on March 9, when the House reassembles after the recess.

Rijiju stated that the second part of the Budget Session, scheduled from March 9 to April 2, will be "interesting" as several "important" legislations and a "critical" bill will be presented in Parliament for debate and passage.

He warned that if opposition parties continue their protests as they did during the first part of the session, it would ultimately be detrimental to them.

"On March 9 in the Lok Sabha, we will have the debate on the no-confidence motion moved against the speaker. It is the rule to take it up on the first day. There will be a vote following the debate," he told PTI in an interview.

The Budget Session began with the president's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on January 28 and went on recess on February 12. The Union Budget for 2026 was presented on February 1, and the session will resume on March 9, concluding on April 2.

Rijiju, who is on a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Arunachal West, mentioned that during the second part of the session, the government plans to identify specific ministries for discussions.

"In the Lok Sabha, we will discuss the demands for grants in five ministries and in the Rajya Sabha, we will discuss the working of five other ministries. In Rajya Sabha, it will not be on demands for grants but discussions on the ministries," he said.

The minister further informed that the government will select five ministries for discussions in the Rajya Sabha and then five ministries for the Lok Sabha.

Noting that the second part of the budget session will be interesting, he said, "If the opposition doesn't allow the House to function, we will go for the guillotine. It will be a loss for them," he said.

When asked why this part of the session would be particularly interesting, he noted that it coincides with the upcoming assembly elections in four significant states - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala - as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

"We will bring some important bills, including one critical bill. We will not disclose now as to what the bill is, but we will bring up one very important business in the second part. We will pass all these bills," he said.

Regarding whether a bill on holding simultaneous elections would be introduced in the second part of the session, he said the government has not decided on it yet, as the Parliamentary committee constituted to examine the legislation has not yet finalised its report.

He also said that if the opposition doesn't participate in the debate, it will be their loss.

Hinting at a potential crack in the unity of the opposition, the minister said the Trinamool Congress did not sign the no-confidence motion against the speaker. "Most of the smaller parties are not in favour of stalling the House. They want to raise their issues, especially ahead of the assembly polls," he said.

During the first part of the session, the Lok Sabha experienced disruptions from February 2 onward, following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disallowance by the chair from quoting excerpts from former army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir, which referenced the India-China conflict in 2020.

On February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks due to protests by the opposition.

In an unprecedented move, the Motion of Thanks was passed on February 5 without the customary speech from the prime minister. The Speaker read the Motion of Thanks to the president for her address, and it was passed by voice vote amid sloganeering from opposition members.

Birla later stated that he received concrete information suggesting that several Congress MPs might carry out an "unexpected act" near the prime minister's seat, prompting him to advise Modi against attending the House for his address. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra refuted this claim.

Subsequently, eight opposition members were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session for unruly behaviour in the House.

Last week, the speaker decided to step aside from his role as the presiding officer of the House, hours after the opposition submitted a motion for his removal from office, alleging that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner.