Home  » News » Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April: Sources

Assembly elections for 4 states, 1 UT likely in April: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 17, 2026 16:21 IST

Last time, assembly polls in West Bengal were held in eight phases -- by far the maximum. In Assam, elections were held in two phases, and in a singular phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. 

IMAGE: The terms of the five assemblies end on different dates in May and June. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are anticipated to occur in April.
  • The Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule for the five states in mid-March.
  • The Election Commission has commenced touring the poll-bound states to evaluate election preparedness.
  • Final electoral rolls are being published by the states in February as part of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry could be held on various dates in April for which the schedule is likely to be announced in the middle of March, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the Election Commission would announce the dates of the assembly polls together "sometime in middle of March" and elections could take place on different dates in April.

The terms of the five assemblies end on different dates in May and June.

While the five-year term of Puducherry ends on June 15, the terms of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal end on May 20, 23, 10 and seven respectively.

The poll authority has already started touring the poll-bound states and is already in Assam to assess poll preparedness.

Last time, assembly polls in West Bengal were held in eight phases -- by far the maximum. In Assam, elections were held in two phases, and in a singular phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Electoral Roll Updates

Of the poll-bound assemblies, Puducherry was the first one to publish its final electoral roll on February 14 as part of the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

Tamil Nadu will publish its post-SIR final poll roll on Tuesday, while Kerala will do so on February 21.

West Bengal's final voters' list will be published on February 28.

In Assam, where a 'special revision' of electoral rolls took place in place of SIR, the final list was published on February 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
