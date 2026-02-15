HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury served privilege notice over stray dog row

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury served privilege notice over stray dog row

February 15, 2026 20:59 IST

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury is under fire after bringing a stray dog to Parliament, facing accusations of disrespecting fellow MPs

IMAGE: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury brings a dog to Parliament House on the opening day of the winter session, December 01, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • BJP MPs filed a complaint against Chowdhury, alleging she made derogatory remarks against members of Parliament.
  • The Committee of Privileges has asked Chowdhury to respond to the charges by February 23.
  • Chowdhury's actions have sparked controversy, with accusations of violating security protocols and disrespecting elected representatives.
  • Chowdhury's office stated they will respond under Parliamentary rules, upholding democratic principles.

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury, a Rajya Sabha MP, has been served a notice for breach of privilege for bringing a stray into the Parliament complex in her car and for allegedly making derogatory remarks against MPs.

The Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha has taken up a complaint against Chowdhury and has asked her to respond to the charges by February 23, according to sources.

 

Chowdhury had brought a rescued stray in her car to Parliament on December 1 during the Winter session, and when some members objected, she allegedly said that "those sitting inside bite, dogs don't".

The sources said BJP MPs Brij Lal and Indu Bala Goswami submitted a notice for breach of privilege against Chowdhury, which the Rajya Sabha chairman forwarded to the Committee of Privileges.

The committee examined the matter in its meeting held last week and decided to seek her written comments on the matter.

The two BJP MPs moved a complaint against Chowdhury under rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States for allegedly making contemptuous and defamatory statements against members of Parliament.

In their notice, the complainant MPs said Chowdhury stated that "those who bite are sitting inside the Parliament", which, they claimed, denigrates the respect of elected representatives and MPs of both Houses of Parliament.

They had also pleaded with the chairman to take strict action against the Congress MP to protect the dignity and respect of MPs, while also accusing her of violating security protocols by bringing a stray dog inside the Parliament complex.

When asked about the notice, sources in Chowdhury's office said they will respond under the Parliamentary rules, norms, conventions and procedures, upholding all democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

This triggered a row, prompting some BJP members to accuse her of indulging in drama and demand action against her.

The Congress MP had also claimed that the government dislikes animals and questioned the objections raised by the ruling party MPs, saying there was no law against rescuing a stray dog.

Chowdhury is a self-confessed dog lover with a few pets at home. She claimed that on her way to Parliament, she rescued a stray and her driver was supposed to take the canine to a veterinarian.

Later, when some reporters had asked her to comment on the privilege motion being contemplated against her by some ruling party MPs, she gave a snappy reply - "bhow bhow...what else should I say."

