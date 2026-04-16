Indore Man Found Dead in Home; Rat Bites Suspected

An elderly man's death in Indore, with rat bite marks on his body, is under investigation, raising concerns about isolation and the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Key Points An elderly man was found dead in his Indore home with rat bite marks on his body.

The man lived alone after his wife's death six months prior.

Police are investigating the death, including a post-mortem examination and review of CCTV footage.

Authorities will interview family and neighbours to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death in Indore.

A 65-year-old man was found dead in his house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, with his body bearing rat bite marks, a police official said on Thursday.

Chhagan Davde may have died a couple of days ago, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole told PTI.

"He lived alone after the death of his wife six months ago. He has three sons but they live separately. His body was discovered after a ball landed in the compound while children were playing cricket nearby. There were rat bite marks on the body," he said.

The post mortem report is awaited, Karole added.

Investigation into the Death

"Statements will be taken from Davde's family and neighbours, and footage from CCTV cameras around his house will also be examined. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," he said.