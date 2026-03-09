Mirzapur Family Allege Rats Gnawed on Body in Hospital Mortuary

A family in Mirzapur, India, is demanding answers after alleging that rats gnawed on the body of their deceased relative while it was stored in a hospital mortuary, leading to an official investigation into potential negligence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Family in Mirzapur allege a deceased relative's body was damaged by rats while stored in a hospital mortuary.

Hospital authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and potential staff negligence.

The family claims their request to store the body in a freezer was denied due to a malfunction, and the body was instead kept on ice.

Hospital officials acknowledge wounds on the body but are yet to confirm if they were caused by rats.

Family members of a man whose body was kept in the mortuary of a divisional hospital here created a ruckus on its premises on Monday, alleging that it had been gnawed by rats.

Hospital authorities, who reached the spot, assured the family that the matter would be investigated and action taken against any employees found negligent.

According to officials, Abhishek Mali (26), a resident of Tarakpur locality, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday morning.

Police conducted the inquest proceedings and later kept the body in the hospital mortuary.

The family members claimed that they had requested the hospital administration to place the body in a freezer, but they were told that the freezer was not functioning and the body was instead kept on ice.

When the family arrived at the hospital on Monday morning to take the body, they noticed several wounds on it and alleged that they were caused by rats.

Hospital Investigation

The hospital authorities said they have constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Kishore said, "A probe will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against any staff found responsible."

"We will investigate the matter and determine how the wounds appeared on the body," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Sunil Singh said that while some wounds were found on the body, it could not be conclusively said that they were caused by rats.