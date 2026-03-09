HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mirzapur Family Allege Rats Gnawed on Body in Hospital Mortuary

Mirzapur Family Allege Rats Gnawed on Body in Hospital Mortuary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 23:54 IST

x

A family in Mirzapur, India, is demanding answers after alleging that rats gnawed on the body of their deceased relative while it was stored in a hospital mortuary, leading to an official investigation into potential negligence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Family in Mirzapur allege a deceased relative's body was damaged by rats while stored in a hospital mortuary.
  • Hospital authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and potential staff negligence.
  • The family claims their request to store the body in a freezer was denied due to a malfunction, and the body was instead kept on ice.
  • Hospital officials acknowledge wounds on the body but are yet to confirm if they were caused by rats.

Family members of a man whose body was kept in the mortuary of a divisional hospital here created a ruckus on its premises on Monday, alleging that it had been gnawed by rats.

Hospital authorities, who reached the spot, assured the family that the matter would be investigated and action taken against any employees found negligent.

 

According to officials, Abhishek Mali (26), a resident of Tarakpur locality, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Sunday morning.

Police conducted the inquest proceedings and later kept the body in the hospital mortuary.

The family members claimed that they had requested the hospital administration to place the body in a freezer, but they were told that the freezer was not functioning and the body was instead kept on ice.

When the family arrived at the hospital on Monday morning to take the body, they noticed several wounds on it and alleged that they were caused by rats.

Hospital Investigation

The hospital authorities said they have constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

Chief Medical Superintendent Sachin Kishore said, "A probe will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against any staff found responsible."

"We will investigate the matter and determine how the wounds appeared on the body," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Sunil Singh said that while some wounds were found on the body, it could not be conclusively said that they were caused by rats.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Dies After Fall; Family Alleges Police Misconduct
Jharkhand Health Department Investigates Hospital Over Newborn's Body Transport
Jharkhand Health Department Investigates Hospital Over Newborn's Body Transport
Family Pleads for Repatriation of Odisha Worker's Body from Qatar
Family Pleads for Repatriation of Odisha Worker's Body from Qatar
Man Killed in Jharkhand Goat Poisoning Dispute
Man Killed in Jharkhand Goat Poisoning Dispute
Accused Wife Killer Dies by Suicide in Raisen Hospital
Accused Wife Killer Dies by Suicide in Raisen Hospital

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram airport3:01

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram...

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport1:08

Sonal Chauhan Stops to Pose with Fans at Ahmedabad airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO