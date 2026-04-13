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Indore Man Murdered Over Witchcraft Accusations; Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 19:22 IST

A man was brutally murdered in Indore after being accused of witchcraft, leading to the arrest of three suspects and highlighting the persistence of superstition-related violence.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man in Indore was brutally murdered, allegedly due to suspicions of witchcraft.
  • Police have arrested three mechanics in connection with the murder, who reportedly attacked the victim with bricks and stones.
  • The main accused suspected the victim of practicing witchcraft against him, leading to repeated confrontations.
  • The victim's body was found in an empty field with severe head injuries, indicating a violent attack.
  • Police investigation involved technical analysis of mobile phones found at the crime scene, leading to the arrests.

A 28-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in Indore allegedly by three men on suspicion of practising witchcraft, a police official said on Monday.

Days after the brutal killing, police on Monday arrested the trio, all mechanics, who attacked the victim, Krishna Kumar Ahirwar alias Golu, with bricks and stones.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani told reporters that the body of Ahirwar was found in an empty field in the Rajendra Nagar police station area on April 11. His face was severely crushed with bricks and stones to conceal his identity.

Police found two SIM-less keypad mobile phones (feature phones) at the scene. Based on evidence obtained after technical analysis of these tools, three mechanics - Vikas Kose (28), Krishna Bhide (22), and Bhura alias Bhuriya Harwal (30) - were arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh, he informed.

Investigation and Motive

The DCP said, "The main accused, Kose, suspected Ahirwar of practicing witchcraft on him. Therefore, he repeatedly confronted Ahirwar. When the dispute between them escalated, Kose, with the help of two of his associates, attacked Ahirwar with bricks and stones and killed him."

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the murder case, Lalchandani added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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