Man Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In UP

A 60-year-old man tragically died in a road accident on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway after being struck by a speeding pickup truck, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving in Uttar Pradesh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding pickup truck on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal accident.

The driver and his associate sustained critical injuries and were hospitalised after the road accident.

A cow and a calf being transported in the pickup also died in the accident.

A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday morning after allegedly being rammed by a speeding pickup, whose driver lost control of the vehicle, on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway, officials said.

In the incident, which occurred near Gahira Chaube Tola on the Motiram Adda-Jhagaha stretch, the driver and his associate were critically injured, they said.

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The deceased, identified as Lobhith, 60, a resident of Gahira Tola, was on his bicycle heading to unload a coal rack when the vehicle hit him. He died on the spot due to the impact, police said.

According to the officials, the pickup driver, Rajkumar Yadav, is a resident of Gopalpur in Deoria's Pathardeva area, and was accompanied by Ramsagar Singh. They were transporting two cows to a cattle market in Chhapia when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Investigation Underway

Both Yadav and Singh sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The accident also led to the death of a cow and a calf that were being transported. Police later buried the carcasses near the Dubiyari bridge.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Road accidents are a leading cause of unnatural death in India. Police investigations will seek to determine if negligence or traffic violations were factors in this incident. The post-mortem examination will establish the precise cause of death.