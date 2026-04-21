Man Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In UP

A 60-year-old man tragically died in a road accident on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway after being struck by a speeding pickup truck, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving in Uttar Pradesh.
Key Points
- A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding pickup truck on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway in Uttar Pradesh.
- The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal accident.
- The driver and his associate sustained critical injuries and were hospitalised after the road accident.
- A cow and a calf being transported in the pickup also died in the accident.
A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday morning after allegedly being rammed by a speeding pickup, whose driver lost control of the vehicle, on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway, officials said.
In the incident, which occurred near Gahira Chaube Tola on the Motiram Adda-Jhagaha stretch, the driver and his associate were critically injured, they said.
Details Of The Fatal Accident
The deceased, identified as Lobhith, 60, a resident of Gahira Tola, was on his bicycle heading to unload a coal rack when the vehicle hit him. He died on the spot due to the impact, police said.
According to the officials, the pickup driver, Rajkumar Yadav, is a resident of Gopalpur in Deoria's Pathardeva area, and was accompanied by Ramsagar Singh. They were transporting two cows to a cattle market in Chhapia when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Investigation Underway
Both Yadav and Singh sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
The accident also led to the death of a cow and a calf that were being transported. Police later buried the carcasses near the Dubiyari bridge.
The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, police added.