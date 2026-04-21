HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In UP

Man Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 17:20 IST

x

A 60-year-old man tragically died in a road accident on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway after being struck by a speeding pickup truck, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving in Uttar Pradesh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding pickup truck on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the fatal accident.
  • The driver and his associate sustained critical injuries and were hospitalised after the road accident.
  • A cow and a calf being transported in the pickup also died in the accident.

A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday morning after allegedly being rammed by a speeding pickup, whose driver lost control of the vehicle, on the Gorakhpur-Deoria highway, officials said.

In the incident, which occurred near Gahira Chaube Tola on the Motiram Adda-Jhagaha stretch, the driver and his associate were critically injured, they said.

 

Details Of The Fatal Accident

The deceased, identified as Lobhith, 60, a resident of Gahira Tola, was on his bicycle heading to unload a coal rack when the vehicle hit him. He died on the spot due to the impact, police said.

According to the officials, the pickup driver, Rajkumar Yadav, is a resident of Gopalpur in Deoria's Pathardeva area, and was accompanied by Ramsagar Singh. They were transporting two cows to a cattle market in Chhapia when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Investigation Underway

Both Yadav and Singh sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The accident also led to the death of a cow and a calf that were being transported. Police later buried the carcasses near the Dubiyari bridge.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Road accidents are a leading cause of unnatural death in India. Police investigations will seek to determine if negligence or traffic violations were factors in this incident. The post-mortem examination will establish the precise cause of death.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Speeding SUV Claims Life of 80-Year-Old Motorcyclist in Uttar Pradesh
Speeding SUV Claims Life of 80-Year-Old Motorcyclist in Uttar Pradesh
Truck drags scooty for 2 km in UP; man, grandson killed
Truck drags scooty for 2 km in UP; man, grandson killed
Speeding Tanker Kills Three Funeral Attendees in Kanpur, Sparking Protest
Speeding Tanker Kills Three Funeral Attendees in Kanpur, Sparking Protest
Trailer Truck Collision Claims Motorcyclist's Life in Sultanpur
Trailer Truck Collision Claims Motorcyclist's Life in Sultanpur
Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad
Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening2:56

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening

WATCH: Overwhelmed Woman Cries After Meeting PM Modi in Purulia2:11

WATCH: Overwhelmed Woman Cries After Meeting PM Modi in...

Watch: Stalin's Auto Ride & Juice Break in Saidapet on the last day of campaign1:30

Watch: Stalin's Auto Ride & Juice Break in Saidapet on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO