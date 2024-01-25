ED summons Sanjay Raut's brother over 'kichdi' scam links during Covid

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sandeep Raut, the younger brother of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged 'khichdi' scam during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, official sources said Wednesday.

IMAGE: Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Sandeep Raut has been asked to depose before the central agency at its office in Mumbai next week, they said, adding his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

It is alleged that Sandeep Raut was a "beneficiary" of some dubious funds generated in this case.

When he was summoned by the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai police, Sanjay Raut had told the press that there was no fraud and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had given the best services during the pandemic.

Suraj Chavan, a functionary of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), was arrested in this case by the ED last week.

Chavan is a core committee member of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). He is in ED custody till Thursday and is expected to be produced before a court in Mumbai.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai police's EOW.

According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts by the BMC for providing 'khichdi' to migrants during the COVID-19.

The work order was given by the BMC to Sahyadri Refreshments, which sub-contracted it to Force One Multi Services for preparation, packaging and distribution of 'khichdi' to the respective sites.

The ED alleged it came to light that due to proximity of Suraj Chavan with "senior political leader/influential persons", the work order for khichdi was awarded to Force One Multi Services by the BMC authorities.

No guidelines or criteria were followed while awarding the work order, the central agency had informed the court while seeking Chavan's remand.

It claimed that for the supply of khichdi packets, an amount of Rs 8.64 crore was transferred by the BMC into the bank account of Force One Multi Services.

It was alleged that Force One Multi Services generated proceeds of crime of around Rs 3.64 crore, of which Rs 1.25 crore was "diverted" into the personal bank account of Chavan and proceeds of Rs 10 lakh into the bank account of his partnership firm, Fire Fighters Enterprises.

In this manner, Chavan has "wrongfully acquired the proceeds of crime" to the tune of Rs 1.35 crore, it had claimed.

The ED's investigation has revealed that "there was no role played" by Chavan in supplying khichdi.

The illegal profit generated by Force One Multi Services was distributed to the accused by showing him as an employee of the firm from financial year 2019-20 and funds were transferred to him as salary and some in the form of personal loans.

The ED claimed that to project Chavan as an employee of the firm, two forged and backdated appointment letters were issued in his name.

On being asked about his role in influencing and contacting any BMC officer regarding allotment of work orders of khichdi supply to Force One Multi Services, he was in denial and made evasive responses, the probe agency had said.

The illegal funds acquired by Chavan were used for the purchase of immovable residential and agricultural properties in his personal name, which needs further examination under the PMLA, the ED had said.