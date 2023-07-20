News
ED arrests Sanjay Raut's aide in Covid centres case

ED arrests Sanjay Raut's aide in Covid centres case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2023 13:36 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut, and another person in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in setting up of jumbo COVID-19 treatment facilities in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals in Mumbai during the pandemic, officials earlier said.

The ED arrested Patkar and doctor Kishore Bisure on Wednesday night after their alleged involvement in the case came to light, an official said.

 

Bisure was the dean of the Dahisar jumbo COVID-19 centre, the official said.

Both of them will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

The ED last month conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case against Patkar and others.

The raids were conducted at locations of some officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other people, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal and Suraj Chavan, a core committee member of the Yuva Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) in connection with the COVID-19 hospital management contracts, officials earlier said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
'There is a big conspiracy against Maharashtra'
Raut's aide turned witness tells ED of MP's dealings
Speeding car rams into crowd at mishap site, 9 dead
Big money, big names: MLC looks to crack US market
Rahul Dravid's masterplan for India's future stars
Sonia talks to PM, urges him to discuss Manipur
